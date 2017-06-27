PICTURES: Police violence at UZ demo,...

PICTURES: Police violence at UZ demo, MDC Tsvangirai rescues stranded students

Below are pictures from University of Zimbabwe where the opposition MDC T is helping stranded medical students who are facing police brutality and campus evictions over today's demonstration. At the time of writing, protesting students were being evicted into the cold night of Harare by the country's dreaded security men.

Chicago, IL

