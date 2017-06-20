Mugabe Said to Temper Wife's Ambition...

Mugabe Said to Temper Wife's Ambitions Amid Zimbabwe Army Anger

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Bloomberg

Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe has moved to rein in his wife's ambition to succeed him after the nation's intelligence chief warned that her campaign may stoke political violence and faces opposition from within the military, three members of the ruling party's politburo said. Mugabe asked his wife Grace, 51, to tone down her public criticism of veterans of Zimbabwe's independence war who've supported the president since he took power in 1980 and back her main rival, Deputy President Emmerson Mnangagwa, 74, according to the politburo members, who asked not to be named because they're not authorized to speak publicly on the matter.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bloomberg.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Serial burglar surrenders bizarre 'tools' in court May '17 Ex Senator Santpo... 3
News Dokora hails Islamic education; Is Zanu PF the ... Mar '17 Season_s greetings 1
News Melissa McCarthy brings laughs, Alec Baldwin re... Feb '17 lose ugly fat 1
News South African opposition to push for president'... (Nov '16) Nov '16 paulisaak 1
News .com | What you need to know: Zuma meets Mugabe (Nov '16) Nov '16 paulisaak 1
News 'Greedy' West wants to re-colonise Africa - Mus... (Mar '14) Sep '16 Chillas271 4
News Zimbabwe: Debt-Shifting Gamble Brings Govt Out ... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Profesa Mthethwa 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Cuba
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,081 • Total comments across all topics: 281,926,960

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC