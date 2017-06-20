Mugabe Said to Temper Wife's Ambitions Amid Zimbabwe Army Anger

Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe has moved to rein in his wife's ambition to succeed him after the nation's intelligence chief warned that her campaign may stoke political violence and faces opposition from within the military, three members of the ruling party's politburo said. Mugabe asked his wife Grace, 51, to tone down her public criticism of veterans of Zimbabwe's independence war who've supported the president since he took power in 1980 and back her main rival, Deputy President Emmerson Mnangagwa, 74, according to the politburo members, who asked not to be named because they're not authorized to speak publicly on the matter.

