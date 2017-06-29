Mugabe flies out to bury Botswana's M...

Mugabe flies out to bury Botswana's Masire

President Robert Mugabe is in Botswana where he will join the people of that country and other African leaders for the burial of Botswana's second president, Sir Ketumile Masire. Mugabe, who is accompanied by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Simbarashe Mumbengegwi, was met on arrival at the Sir Seretse Khama International Airport in Gaborone by Zimbabwe's Ambassador to Botswana, Thomas Mandigora, Botswana Minister of Industry and Trade, Mr Vincent Seretse and Zimbabwe Embassy staff.

Chicago, IL

