Mudenda coats criticism on Palestinian/Israel statement
Jacob Mudenda, the speaker of Zimbabwean Parliament coated criticism from members of parliament few days ago, on his recent speech at the 6 International Conference by the Islamic Consultative Assembly of the Islamic Republic of Iran, in support of the Palestinian Uprising, held in Teheran in Iran. The MPs says Mudenda's remarks were doubled edged as they portray a wrong picture of Zimbabwe's true relations with Israel and Palestine.
