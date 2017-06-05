Mozambique: Govt Bans Poultry Imports...

Mozambique: Govt Bans Poultry Imports From Zimbabwe

The Mozambican government has banned the import of all birds and their derivatives from Zimbabwe, following an outbreak of avian flu in that country. The measure, announced on Monday by the National Veterinary Directive , covers all domestic poultry, wild birds, day old chicks, hatching eggs, fresh meat from birds, and all derivatives intended for use in animal feed.

