'Mnangagwa in red over Mugabe succession politics'

PF will not convene a "special" Politburo meeting on Vice-President Emmerson Mnangagwa's involvement in Mugabe succession politics with no such intention being expressed at last week's extraordinary indaba of the ruling party's organ, state media has reported. Party National Secretary for Administration Dr Ignatius Chombo yesterday dismissed private media claims made last week - attributed to unnamed sources, one of whom is believed to be Higher and Tertiary Education Minister Professor Jonathan Moyo - purporting that the revolutionary party would hold an extraordinary Politburo meeting to put VP Mnangagwa in the dock.

