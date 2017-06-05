Memory of former Norfolk adult social...

Memory of former Norfolk adult social care director Harold Bodmer could live on at Zimbabwe school

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: Evening News

The memory of Harold Bodmer, Norfolk's former director of adult social care, is set to live on at a school in the country where he was born. Fundraising is under way to build a multi-purpose assembly area at Rugare Primary School in Zimbabwe, which will be named after Mr Bodmer.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Evening News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Serial burglar surrenders bizarre 'tools' in court May '17 Ex Senator Santpo... 3
News Dokora hails Islamic education; Is Zanu PF the ... Mar '17 Season_s greetings 1
News Melissa McCarthy brings laughs, Alec Baldwin re... Feb '17 lose ugly fat 1
News South African opposition to push for president'... (Nov '16) Nov '16 paulisaak 1
News .com | What you need to know: Zuma meets Mugabe (Nov '16) Nov '16 paulisaak 1
News 'Greedy' West wants to re-colonise Africa - Mus... (Mar '14) Sep '16 Chillas271 4
News Zimbabwe: Debt-Shifting Gamble Brings Govt Out ... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Profesa Mthethwa 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Notre Dame
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. Microsoft
  2. South Korea
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,785 • Total comments across all topics: 281,619,183

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC