Media sucked into Zimbabwe succession fight
Zimbabwean media practitioners are caught up in the fierce factional fights in the ruling party to succeed President Robert Mugabe. Zimbabwean police, infamous for their partisanship to Mugabe and his Zanu-PF party, have summoned several journalists working for the privately-run NewsDay to be state witnesses in a court case.
