Matthews Screeches at Trump on Comey:...

Matthews Screeches at Trump on Comey: 'You Are Not Robert Mugabe of Zimbabwe!'

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: NewsBusters.org

It's been a long day for old man Chris Matthews. Hosting Hardball on Thursday night after opining all day on the blockbuster Jim Comey Senate hearing, Matthews used his daily "Trump Watch" commentary to compare President Trump to Zimbabwe's murderous dictator Robert Mughabe who ignores critics and operates with absolute rule.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsBusters.org.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Serial burglar surrenders bizarre 'tools' in court May '17 Ex Senator Santpo... 3
News Dokora hails Islamic education; Is Zanu PF the ... Mar '17 Season_s greetings 1
News Melissa McCarthy brings laughs, Alec Baldwin re... Feb '17 lose ugly fat 1
News South African opposition to push for president'... (Nov '16) Nov '16 paulisaak 1
News .com | What you need to know: Zuma meets Mugabe (Nov '16) Nov '16 paulisaak 1
News 'Greedy' West wants to re-colonise Africa - Mus... (Mar '14) Sep '16 Chillas271 4
News Zimbabwe: Debt-Shifting Gamble Brings Govt Out ... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Profesa Mthethwa 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Notre Dame
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. Microsoft
  2. South Korea
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,785 • Total comments across all topics: 281,619,185

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC