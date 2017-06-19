Masendeke strikes again, kidnaps Gokw...

Masendeke strikes again, kidnaps Gokwe cop at gun point

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: ZWNews.com

Young brother to the late notorious robber and murderer Edmund Edgar Masendeke kidnapped a police officer and robbed him of his vehicle before embarking on a robbing spree around the country. Andrew Masendeke and his accomplices are now facing several charges, including robbery and car- jacking.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ZWNews.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Serial burglar surrenders bizarre 'tools' in court May '17 Ex Senator Santpo... 3
News Dokora hails Islamic education; Is Zanu PF the ... Mar '17 Season_s greetings 1
News Melissa McCarthy brings laughs, Alec Baldwin re... Feb '17 lose ugly fat 1
News South African opposition to push for president'... (Nov '16) Nov '16 paulisaak 1
News .com | What you need to know: Zuma meets Mugabe (Nov '16) Nov '16 paulisaak 1
News 'Greedy' West wants to re-colonise Africa - Mus... (Mar '14) Sep '16 Chillas271 4
News Zimbabwe: Debt-Shifting Gamble Brings Govt Out ... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Profesa Mthethwa 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Syria
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Saudi Arabia
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,988 • Total comments across all topics: 281,963,184

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC