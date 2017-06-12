Judge rules it would be 'unfair' to deport sex offender

More twisted justice: A day after Mail reveals terrorist got 250,000 in legal aid, judge rules it would be 'unfair' to deport Zimbabwean sex offender who attacked 13-year-old girl A refugee convicted of a serious sex offence with a 13-year-old girl cannot be sent back to his home country because deportation was 'not fair' on him, Appeal judges have ruled. They said that Wilfred Mosira can stay in Britain despite his crime and even though there is no threat to his safety or freedom in his native Zimbabwe.

