Jonathan Moyo blasts Chiwenga
Harare: Higher Education minister Jonathan Moyo yesterday hit back at the Zimbabwe Defence Forces Commander, General Constantino Chiwenga, for threatening him over his stance on the command agriculture programme. Chiwenga on Monday threatened unspecified action against Moyo, labelling the minister "an enemy of the State" for his criticism of command agriculture, which is being spearheaded by Vice-President Emmerson Mnangagwa.
Discussions
|Serial burglar surrenders bizarre 'tools' in court
|May '17
|Ex Senator Santpo...
|3
|Dokora hails Islamic education; Is Zanu PF the ...
|Mar '17
|Season_s greetings
|1
|Melissa McCarthy brings laughs, Alec Baldwin re...
|Feb '17
|lose ugly fat
|1
|South African opposition to push for president'... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|paulisaak
|1
|.com | What you need to know: Zuma meets Mugabe (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|paulisaak
|1
|'Greedy' West wants to re-colonise Africa - Mus... (Mar '14)
|Sep '16
|Chillas271
|4
|Zimbabwe: Debt-Shifting Gamble Brings Govt Out ... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Profesa Mthethwa
|1
