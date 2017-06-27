Jonathan Moyo blasts Chiwenga

Harare: Higher Education minister Jonathan Moyo yesterday hit back at the Zimbabwe Defence Forces Commander, General Constantino Chiwenga, for threatening him over his stance on the command agriculture programme. Chiwenga on Monday threatened unspecified action against Moyo, labelling the minister "an enemy of the State" for his criticism of command agriculture, which is being spearheaded by Vice-President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

