It's evil vs good in 2018, says Tsvangirai
Addressing thousands of party supporters at Mkoba Stadium in Gweru, Tsvangirai said if people did not set a new direction for the country through wise voting next year, the nation would be doomed for generations to come. Tsvangirai said he would not allow President Robert Mugabe and Zanu PF to continue rigging the elections, saying he would not accept the results.
