I don't have a successor: Mugabe warns Mnangagwa ally
President Mugabe on Tuesday warned Welfare Services for War Veterans Minister and Emmerson Mnangagwa top ally Retired Colonel Tshinga Dube that he had not named his successor as that will be dealt with in the future at Zanu PF Congress. Addressing journalists in Harare yesterday, Minister Dube dismissed solidarity demonstrations organised by a faction of the Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans Associations led by Cde Mandi Chimene at the Zanu-PF headquarters yesterday calling for Minister Dube's resignation.
