Hilary Arko-Dadzie appointed as business leader of ARIPO
Ghana's Hilary Denise Arko-Dadzie, a consummate business leader and project management expert, has been appointed to the executive management team of the African Regional Intellectual Property Organisation , based in Harare, Zimbabwe, as Corporate Services Executive with extensive responsibility for four departments within the regional organisation - namely ICT, Human Resources, Finance and Administration. Hilary is the first woman to occupy this high profile role and the first woman to be appointed into the five member executive committee of ARIPO.
