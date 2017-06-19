Hilary Arko-Dadzie appointed as busin...

Hilary Arko-Dadzie appointed as business leader of ARIPO

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: GhanaWeb

Ghana's Hilary Denise Arko-Dadzie, a consummate business leader and project management expert, has been appointed to the executive management team of the African Regional Intellectual Property Organisation , based in Harare, Zimbabwe, as Corporate Services Executive with extensive responsibility for four departments within the regional organisation - namely ICT, Human Resources, Finance and Administration. Hilary is the first woman to occupy this high profile role and the first woman to be appointed into the five member executive committee of ARIPO.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GhanaWeb.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Serial burglar surrenders bizarre 'tools' in court May '17 Ex Senator Santpo... 3
News Dokora hails Islamic education; Is Zanu PF the ... Mar '17 Season_s greetings 1
News Melissa McCarthy brings laughs, Alec Baldwin re... Feb '17 lose ugly fat 1
News South African opposition to push for president'... (Nov '16) Nov '16 paulisaak 1
News .com | What you need to know: Zuma meets Mugabe (Nov '16) Nov '16 paulisaak 1
News 'Greedy' West wants to re-colonise Africa - Mus... (Mar '14) Sep '16 Chillas271 4
News Zimbabwe: Debt-Shifting Gamble Brings Govt Out ... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Profesa Mthethwa 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Syria
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,814 • Total comments across all topics: 281,980,176

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC