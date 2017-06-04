Germany outlaws child marriages

The German Federal Parliament passed a new law on Friday declaring marriages of under 16-year-olds null and void. Furthermore, marriages are to be annulled by a court if one of the spouses was between 16 and 18 years of age when the legal partnership was originally entered.

Chicago, IL

