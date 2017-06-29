Former ally to challenge Zimbabwe's M...

Former ally to challenge Zimbabwe's Mugabe in 2018 polls

Read more: Xinhuanet

A former minister in Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe's government on Thursday launched a political party and announced his bid to contest for presidency in elections due next year, news agency New Ziana reported Thursday. Nkosana Moyo, former industry and international trade minister, told journalists that his decision to contest in the polls followed pressure from many quarters.

