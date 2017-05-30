Employ constructive criticism; in ord...

Employ constructive criticism; in order to grow the tourism sector- ZTA urges the media

The Zimbabwe Tourism Authority has called on journalists to be objective with a bias towards constructive criticism in order to grow Zimbabwe as the best tourism destination. Speaking at a media cocktail held by the Ministry of Tourism and Hospitality in Harare yesterday evening Kaseke said the media is a vital cog in building tourists' perception over a destination.

