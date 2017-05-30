Economic instability mangles Real Estate and tourism
The Real Estate Institute of Zimbabwe recently attributed the decrease of tourism in the country as the major facilitator of market failure being faced by the economy of Zimbambwe. REIZ President Siza Masuku concurring to the notion of market failure once said the decrease in tourism and cash crunch that hit the nation has negative impact on property owners.
