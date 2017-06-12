Death at funeral as family members die on same day

'Rufu ndimadzongonyodze' these two Shona words best describe the sad situation in Marondera where a man committed suicide after receiving the news that his son had perished in a road accident. Mashonaland East Police Spokesperson Assistant inspector Tendai Mwanza said on May 30 this year at around 2145 hrs Rhoda Kamuzhanje of Chimunhu Village under Chief Manhanga Uzumba allegedly received news that his brother Reuben had perished in car accident.

