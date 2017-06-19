Corrupt police now fines advance tickets with tomorrow's date
The levels of corruption amongst police officers in Zimbabwe have risen to higher levels that even the devil himself would distance himself from the shenanigans associated with these law enforcement agents. I was so dismayed today while l boarded a Toyota Woosh 'Mushikashika' car from Harare to Bulawayo, as a Ford Police car which is always stationed near Kuwadzana Extension Bridge along the highway demanded a $20 fine from the driver who already had 3 other tickets of the similar offence.
