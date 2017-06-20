.com | Zimbabwe's Mugabe fires top prosecutor for 'misconduct': report
Zambia's opposition leader Hakainde Hichilema is set to face treason charges at the High Court, and SA has suspended imports of all poultry products from Zimbabwe. President Robert Mugabe, who is currently in New York where he is attending a UN summit on the oceans, has lamented the "senseless loss" of more than 40 lives in a bus crash this week on the main highway to Zambia.
