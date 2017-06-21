.com | Zimbabwe appeals for $10.9m aid for refugees

.com | Zimbabwe appeals for $10.9m ai...

Zimbabwean First Lady Grace Mugabe says leaders of South Africa and Namibia are following President Robert Mugabe's footsteps in distributing land to black people in their countries. Harare - Financially hamstrung Zimbabwe joined UN agencies and charities on Wednesday in appealing for $10.9m of aid for thousands of refugees in the country including families fleeing violence in neighbouring Mozambique.

