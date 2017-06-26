.com | Zim ruling Zanu-PF party MP go...

.com | Zim ruling Zanu-PF party MP goes on trial for illegally possessing pangolin

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: News24

A Zimbabwean man, 22, has been arrested after being found in possession of a human head and male private parts in what is a suspected ritual murder case. Harare - A ruling Zanu-PF party member of parliament has gone on trial in Zimbabwe on charges of illegally possessing a pangolin.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News24.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Serial burglar surrenders bizarre 'tools' in court May '17 Ex Senator Santpo... 3
News Dokora hails Islamic education; Is Zanu PF the ... Mar '17 Season_s greetings 1
News Melissa McCarthy brings laughs, Alec Baldwin re... Feb '17 lose ugly fat 1
News South African opposition to push for president'... (Nov '16) Nov '16 paulisaak 1
News .com | What you need to know: Zuma meets Mugabe (Nov '16) Nov '16 paulisaak 1
News 'Greedy' West wants to re-colonise Africa - Mus... (Mar '14) Sep '16 Chillas271 4
News Zimbabwe: Debt-Shifting Gamble Brings Govt Out ... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Profesa Mthethwa 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. U.S. Open
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. North Korea
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Iran
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,693 • Total comments across all topics: 282,031,069

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC