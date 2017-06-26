.com | WATCH: 'Whose plane is it?' New look 'Zimbabwe Airways' Boeing gets people talking
Police in Zimbabwe have arrested ThisFlag leader Evan Mawarire, and SA has chosen to side with the DRC on its investigation into violence in its Kasai province. A Zimbabwean minister has reportedly challenged President Robert Mugabe to name or groom his successor in-order to put a stop to the continued factional fights in his ruling Zanu-PF party.
|Serial burglar surrenders bizarre 'tools' in court
|May '17
|Ex Senator Santpo...
|3
|Dokora hails Islamic education; Is Zanu PF the ...
|Mar '17
|Season_s greetings
|1
|Melissa McCarthy brings laughs, Alec Baldwin re...
|Feb '17
|lose ugly fat
|1
|South African opposition to push for president'... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|paulisaak
|1
|.com | What you need to know: Zuma meets Mugabe (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|paulisaak
|1
|'Greedy' West wants to re-colonise Africa - Mus... (Mar '14)
|Sep '16
|Chillas271
|4
|Zimbabwe: Debt-Shifting Gamble Brings Govt Out ... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Profesa Mthethwa
|1
