.com | WATCH: Heavily armed Zim riot cops evict white farmer in 'fresh land grabs'
Zimbabwe's Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa has pledged that next year's elections will be peaceful, "free and fair" despite opposition concerns about electoral interference. Rusape Heavily armed Zimbabwean riot police this week besieged the property of a white commercial farmer, Robert Smart outside Rusape town and forcefully evicted him from his farm.
