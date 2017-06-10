.com | Top Africa stories: Zim, Kenya, Nigeria

.com | Top Africa stories: Zim, Kenya...

A top Boko Haram commander was among many insurgents killed on Sunday as soldiers fought to rescue nine children being trained at a secret camp, a Nigerian official said on Monday. Soldiers on their way to an Islamic extremist camp in Jarawa village in Borno State, ran into an ambush by Boko Haram fighters, said Nigerian army spokesperson Brigadier Geneneral Sani Usman.

