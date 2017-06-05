.com | Top Africa Stories: Mugabe, Al...

.com | Top Africa Stories: Mugabe, Algeria, Sudan

Yesterday

The MDC has castigated Mugabe over his recent threats to embark on fresh land grabs ,and Algeria has arrested three suspects over a bomb attack that killed two soldiers. Harare - Here's one to strike fear into the hearts of powercut-fearing Zimbabweans: if the authorities find you selling one of those old-fashioned incandescent light bulbs, you could end up in jail.

Chicago, IL

