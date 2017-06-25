.com | Man, 22, found with human head...

.com | Man, 22, found with human head, male private parts - reports

Next Story Prev Story
15 min ago Read more: News24

Zimbabwean police have clashed with workers at a farm that was seized by police this week to pave way for a top cleric, Trevor Manhanga, who has links to President Robert Mugabe's ruling Znu-PF party. Gwanda A Zimbabwean man, 22, was reportedly arrested after being found in possession of a human head and male private parts in what was suspected to be a ritual murder case.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News24.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Serial burglar surrenders bizarre 'tools' in court May '17 Ex Senator Santpo... 3
News Dokora hails Islamic education; Is Zanu PF the ... Mar '17 Season_s greetings 1
News Melissa McCarthy brings laughs, Alec Baldwin re... Feb '17 lose ugly fat 1
News South African opposition to push for president'... (Nov '16) Nov '16 paulisaak 1
News .com | What you need to know: Zuma meets Mugabe (Nov '16) Nov '16 paulisaak 1
News 'Greedy' West wants to re-colonise Africa - Mus... (Mar '14) Sep '16 Chillas271 4
News Zimbabwe: Debt-Shifting Gamble Brings Govt Out ... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Profesa Mthethwa 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Iran
  4. U.S. Open
  5. China
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. North Korea
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Syria
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,343 • Total comments across all topics: 282,020,114

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC