.com | EXCLUSIVE: 'Armed men now occu...

.com | EXCLUSIVE: 'Armed men now occupy my farm' - evicted white Zim farmer

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: News24

Scores of Zimbabweans living in SA have stormed the Zimbabwean embassy in Pretoria, and Several African dignitaries are in Botswana for the memorial and funeral service of former president Sir Ketumile Masire. Riot police fired teargas to disperse street vendors as clashes erupted on the streets of the capital Harare, Zimbabwe, eyewitnesses say.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News24.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Serial burglar surrenders bizarre 'tools' in court May '17 Ex Senator Santpo... 3
News Dokora hails Islamic education; Is Zanu PF the ... Mar '17 Season_s greetings 1
News Melissa McCarthy brings laughs, Alec Baldwin re... Feb '17 lose ugly fat 1
News South African opposition to push for president'... (Nov '16) Nov '16 paulisaak 1
News .com | What you need to know: Zuma meets Mugabe (Nov '16) Nov '16 paulisaak 1
News 'Greedy' West wants to re-colonise Africa - Mus... (Mar '14) Sep '16 Chillas271 4
News Zimbabwe: Debt-Shifting Gamble Brings Govt Out ... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Profesa Mthethwa 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Tornado
  4. Wildfires
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,336 • Total comments across all topics: 282,132,176

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC