.com | EXCLUSIVE: 'Armed men now occupy my farm' - evicted white Zim farmer

Scores of Zimbabweans living in SA have stormed the Zimbabwean embassy in Pretoria, and Several African dignitaries are in Botswana for the memorial and funeral service of former president Sir Ketumile Masire. Riot police fired teargas to disperse street vendors as clashes erupted on the streets of the capital Harare, Zimbabwe, eyewitnesses say.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News24.