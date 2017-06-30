.com | EXCLUSIVE: 'Armed men now occupy my farm' - evicted white Zim farmer
Scores of Zimbabweans living in SA have stormed the Zimbabwean embassy in Pretoria, and Several African dignitaries are in Botswana for the memorial and funeral service of former president Sir Ketumile Masire. Riot police fired teargas to disperse street vendors as clashes erupted on the streets of the capital Harare, Zimbabwe, eyewitnesses say.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News24.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Serial burglar surrenders bizarre 'tools' in court
|May '17
|Ex Senator Santpo...
|3
|Dokora hails Islamic education; Is Zanu PF the ...
|Mar '17
|Season_s greetings
|1
|Melissa McCarthy brings laughs, Alec Baldwin re...
|Feb '17
|lose ugly fat
|1
|South African opposition to push for president'... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|paulisaak
|1
|.com | What you need to know: Zuma meets Mugabe (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|paulisaak
|1
|'Greedy' West wants to re-colonise Africa - Mus... (Mar '14)
|Sep '16
|Chillas271
|4
|Zimbabwe: Debt-Shifting Gamble Brings Govt Out ... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Profesa Mthethwa
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC