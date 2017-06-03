.com | 'Energised' Mugabe FORGETS his rival's name

President Robert Mugabe has kicked off a nationwide series of rallies to drum up support from youths ahead of 2018 election, and South Sudan Rebel leader Riek Machar tells UN that SA has been "hospitable". Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe has launched a nationwide 10-venue speaking tour aimed at drumming up support ahead of elections next year when he plans to seek office again.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News24.