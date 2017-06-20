.com | Anti-Mugabe shutdown protesters FINALLY have their...
Former president Thabo Mbeki has reportedly said that South Africans must "stay clear" of criticising Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe, adding that the veteran leader should only be "shown the door" by his own people. Harare - A Zimbabwean magistrate has finally dismissed charges against 51 Harare residents arrested last year on charges of public violence in what lawyers said was a "spectacular collapse" of the state's case against them.
