China cancels Zimbabwe's debt

CHINA has cancelled a number of Zimbabwe's debts, with Foreign Affairs Minister Simbarashe Mumbengegwi and China's Vice-Minister of Foreign Affairs Zhang Ming signing a protocol to seal the cancellation. The debt cancellation was first announced in 2015 when China's President Xi Jinping visited Zimbabwe and met President Mugabe.

Chicago, IL

