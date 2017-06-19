China cancels Zimbabwe's debt
CHINA has cancelled a number of Zimbabwe's debts, with Foreign Affairs Minister Simbarashe Mumbengegwi and China's Vice-Minister of Foreign Affairs Zhang Ming signing a protocol to seal the cancellation. The debt cancellation was first announced in 2015 when China's President Xi Jinping visited Zimbabwe and met President Mugabe.
