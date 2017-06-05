Cape Town church excommunicates alleged child abuser
British alleged sexual predator John Smyth and his wife Anne have been excommunicated from the Cape Town church they belonged to and in which both played a leading role. Smyth, a British barrister, who was also a part of a South African legal NGO, the Justice Alliance of South Africa, left Zimbabwe nearly 20 years ago under a cloud with accusations of sexual impropriety with school boys on the Christian holiday camps he ran for several years.
