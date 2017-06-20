Anxiety grows over Zimbabwe's bird fl...

Anxiety grows over Zimbabwe's bird flu outbreak

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Iol.co.za

There is growing anxiety in Zimbabwe that it will not be able to cope with the outbreak of bird flu - which is usually fatal if humans catch it - and which emerged in its largest poultry producer last week about 80km south of Harare on the main road to South Africa. According to reports from Harare, the largest commercial producer, Irvine's has killed thousands of birds at its main factory.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Iol.co.za.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Serial burglar surrenders bizarre 'tools' in court May '17 Ex Senator Santpo... 3
News Dokora hails Islamic education; Is Zanu PF the ... Mar '17 Season_s greetings 1
News Melissa McCarthy brings laughs, Alec Baldwin re... Feb '17 lose ugly fat 1
News South African opposition to push for president'... (Nov '16) Nov '16 paulisaak 1
News .com | What you need to know: Zuma meets Mugabe (Nov '16) Nov '16 paulisaak 1
News 'Greedy' West wants to re-colonise Africa - Mus... (Mar '14) Sep '16 Chillas271 4
News Zimbabwe: Debt-Shifting Gamble Brings Govt Out ... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Profesa Mthethwa 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. Health Care
  1. China
  2. South Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Egypt
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,259 • Total comments across all topics: 281,657,007

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC