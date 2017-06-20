Anxiety grows over Zimbabwe's bird flu outbreak

There is growing anxiety in Zimbabwe that it will not be able to cope with the outbreak of bird flu - which is usually fatal if humans catch it - and which emerged in its largest poultry producer last week about 80km south of Harare on the main road to South Africa. According to reports from Harare, the largest commercial producer, Irvine's has killed thousands of birds at its main factory.

