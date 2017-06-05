43 dead in King Lion Bus Road Acciden...

43 dead in King Lion Bus Road Accident in Hurungwe

Zimnews is receiving news that a Lion King Bus was involved in road accident last night at Nyamakate Makuti on Harare-Chirundu road near Kariba and 43 passengers are feared dead. According to a police report 43 people died on the spot while several others were injured in a traffic accident involving a Zambia bound King Lion bus in the Nyamakate area in Hurungwe last night.

