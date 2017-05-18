Zim's new generation zeal worth banki...

Zim's new generation zeal worth banking on

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Iol.co.za

Attending the Financial Markets Indaba in Harare, I saw the face of Zimbabwe that we do not usually see in the media, says Victor Kgomoeswana. Investment buffs commonly operate on a maxim known as the "greater fool theory".

Start the conversation, or Read more at Iol.co.za.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Serial burglar surrenders bizarre 'tools' in court May 1 Ex Senator Santpo... 3
News Dokora hails Islamic education; Is Zanu PF the ... Mar '17 Season_s greetings 1
News Melissa McCarthy brings laughs, Alec Baldwin re... Feb '17 lose ugly fat 1
News South African opposition to push for president'... (Nov '16) Nov '16 paulisaak 1
News .com | What you need to know: Zuma meets Mugabe (Nov '16) Nov '16 paulisaak 1
News 'Greedy' West wants to re-colonise Africa - Mus... (Mar '14) Sep '16 Chillas271 4
News Zimbabwe: Debt-Shifting Gamble Brings Govt Out ... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Profesa Mthethwa 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Syria
  4. Pope Francis
  5. China
  1. Egypt
  2. Mexico
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Microsoft
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,956 • Total comments across all topics: 281,192,714

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC