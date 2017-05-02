Zimbabwe's premier arts & culture fes...

Zimbabwe's premier arts & culture festival kicks off

Zimbabwe's annual premier arts and culture festival, the 2017 Harare International Festival of the Arts , kicked off on Tuesday, ushering in a week of joy in a country currently facing economic hardship. HIFA founder and artistic director Emmanuel Bagoro told a press conference Tuesday that different types of performances were lined up for the week-long event, including the scintillating main opening show to be held on Tuesday night.

