Zimbabwe's Mugabe is just resting his...

Zimbabwe's Mugabe is just resting his eyes during meetings, spokesman says

13 hrs ago

If you happen to spot Robert Mugabe with his eyes closed for long periods during a high-level meeting, don't worry. According to the 93-year-old's spokesman, the longtime president of Zimbabwe is not sleeping - he's simply resting his eyes.

Chicago, IL

