Zimbabwe: Zhuwao Bristles As Ministry Rot Exposed

Cabinet minister Patrick Zhuwao has hit out at the Justice Wadyajena-led parliamentary committee on empowerment, disparaging MPs on the body as a bunch of cowards using the agency for factional agendas. The youth and empowerment minister, who is also President Robert Mugabe's nephew, made the remarks while addressing a Youths Expo held at Mutare Hall last Thursday which was also attended by political ally and provincial minister Mandi Chimene.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.