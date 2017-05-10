Zimbabwe: Zanu-PF is Full of Idiots - Mugabe's Nephew
The Zanu PF politburo is this week expected to decide the fate of its national commissar, Saviour Kasukuwere following nationwide calls for his dismissal and investigations over allegations that he tried to unseat President Robert Mugabe. This comes amid remarks by Mugabe's nephew Patrick Zhuwao on Friday that organisers of the nationwide demonstrations against the Local Government minister are idiots.
