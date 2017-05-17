Zimbabwe: Work on Robert Mugabe University Begins
The government has begun the process of setting up the Robert Mugabe University with the University of Zimbabwe expected to play a part in its establishment. The specialised skills university will be built in honour of President Mugabe's sterling contribution to the education sector.
