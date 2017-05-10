Zimbabwe: Why Tsvangirai, Mujuru Anti-Mugabe Pact Is in Jeopardy

The tussle for the control of the yet-to-be-formed coalition of opposition parties pitting former vice-president Joice Mujuru and MDC-T leader Morgan Tsvangirai could torpedo efforts to put together a united front against President Robert Mugabe in next year's elections, it has emerged. Tsvangirai and Mujuru last month raised the stakes against the 93-year-old Mugabe, who wants to run for another five-year term in the 2018 polls after they signed a memorandum of understanding , committing themselves to talks to form the coalition.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.