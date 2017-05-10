Zimbabwe: Why Tsvangirai, Mujuru Anti...

Zimbabwe: Why Tsvangirai, Mujuru Anti-Mugabe Pact Is in Jeopardy

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: AllAfrica.com

The tussle for the control of the yet-to-be-formed coalition of opposition parties pitting former vice-president Joice Mujuru and MDC-T leader Morgan Tsvangirai could torpedo efforts to put together a united front against President Robert Mugabe in next year's elections, it has emerged. Tsvangirai and Mujuru last month raised the stakes against the 93-year-old Mugabe, who wants to run for another five-year term in the 2018 polls after they signed a memorandum of understanding , committing themselves to talks to form the coalition.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Serial burglar surrenders bizarre 'tools' in court May 1 Ex Senator Santpo... 3
News Dokora hails Islamic education; Is Zanu PF the ... Mar '17 Season_s greetings 1
News Melissa McCarthy brings laughs, Alec Baldwin re... Feb '17 lose ugly fat 1
News South African opposition to push for president'... (Nov '16) Nov '16 paulisaak 1
News .com | What you need to know: Zuma meets Mugabe (Nov '16) Nov '16 paulisaak 1
News 'Greedy' West wants to re-colonise Africa - Mus... (Mar '14) Sep '16 Chillas271 4
News Zimbabwe: Debt-Shifting Gamble Brings Govt Out ... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Profesa Mthethwa 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Mexico
  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Iraq
  4. South Korea
  5. Ebola
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,070 • Total comments across all topics: 281,008,532

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC