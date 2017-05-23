Zimbabwe: VP Mnangagwa 'Loyalists' Ac...

Zimbabwe: VP Mnangagwa 'Loyalists' Accused of Sexual Assault

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: AllAfrica.com

Seven Zanu PF members believed to be aligned to VP Emmerson Mnangagwa's Lacoste faction including three war veterans on Tuesday appeared before a Bulawayo magistrate facing various charges including sexually assaulting a provincial Youth League boss. The charges were in connection with violent clashes which occurred at the party's provincial headquarters on Sunday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Serial burglar surrenders bizarre 'tools' in court May 1 Ex Senator Santpo... 3
News Dokora hails Islamic education; Is Zanu PF the ... Mar '17 Season_s greetings 1
News Melissa McCarthy brings laughs, Alec Baldwin re... Feb '17 lose ugly fat 1
News South African opposition to push for president'... (Nov '16) Nov '16 paulisaak 1
News .com | What you need to know: Zuma meets Mugabe (Nov '16) Nov '16 paulisaak 1
News 'Greedy' West wants to re-colonise Africa - Mus... (Mar '14) Sep '16 Chillas271 4
News Zimbabwe: Debt-Shifting Gamble Brings Govt Out ... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Profesa Mthethwa 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Microsoft
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,493 • Total comments across all topics: 281,239,308

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC