Zimbabwe: Unsafe Air Zimbabwe Banned From Europe

Air Zimbabwe has been placed on the European Union Air Safety List for failure to comply with safety standards expected from airlines flying into the Eurozone. The list means the struggling Air Zimbabwe, now being managed by President Robert Mugabe's son in law Simba Chikore, can no longer fly to Europe until it has improves safety standards.

