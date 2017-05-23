Zimbabwe: UN Donates U.S.$1,6 Million to Assist Flood Victims
The United Nations Central Emergency Fund handed over 1,6 million U.S. dollars to assist over 32 000 people who were affected by floods in Zimbabwe this year. The funding will assist the flood victims with life-saving shelter, water, sanitation and hygiene and protection in 20 districts in the country, said United Nations Resident Coordinator Bishow Parajuli at the handover ceremony.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Serial burglar surrenders bizarre 'tools' in court
|May 1
|Ex Senator Santpo...
|3
|Dokora hails Islamic education; Is Zanu PF the ...
|Mar '17
|Season_s greetings
|1
|Melissa McCarthy brings laughs, Alec Baldwin re...
|Feb '17
|lose ugly fat
|1
|South African opposition to push for president'... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|paulisaak
|1
|.com | What you need to know: Zuma meets Mugabe (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|paulisaak
|1
|'Greedy' West wants to re-colonise Africa - Mus... (Mar '14)
|Sep '16
|Chillas271
|4
|Zimbabwe: Debt-Shifting Gamble Brings Govt Out ... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Profesa Mthethwa
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC