Zimbabwe: UN Donates U.S.$1,6 Million to Assist Flood Victims

The United Nations Central Emergency Fund handed over 1,6 million U.S. dollars to assist over 32 000 people who were affected by floods in Zimbabwe this year. The funding will assist the flood victims with life-saving shelter, water, sanitation and hygiene and protection in 20 districts in the country, said United Nations Resident Coordinator Bishow Parajuli at the handover ceremony.

