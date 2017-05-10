Zimbabwe: U.S.$40 Million Youth Fund Beneficiaries Vanish

Members of Parliament on a fact-finding visit here yesterday failed to find functional projects on given addresses of beneficiaries of the $40 million Youth Development Fund, as those who received the money had either deserted the areas or provided non-existent physical addresses. The Portfolio Committee on Youth Development, Indigenisation and Economic Empowerment chaired by Gokwe Nembudziya legislator Justice Mayor Wadyajena conducted a fact-finding tour in Bulawayo on the utilisation of the fund after reports of abuse emerged, resulting in Government suspending the fund.

