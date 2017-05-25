Zimbabwe: U.S.$1 Billion Bailout - Govt Jumps the Gun

The debt-ridden and broke Zimbabwe government has secured a US$1 billion bailout to pay off their World Bank's arrears, piling more pressure on the sinking ship due to a huge debt albatross and deindustrialisation stemming from a myriad of macro-economic challenges militating against productivity. Analysts say government should instead be funding productivity to grow the national cake and leave room for repaying the legacy loans and arrears.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.