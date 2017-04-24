Zimbabwe: U.S.$1,7 Million Availed for Harare Roads

The Zimbabwe National Road Administration has released $1,7 million in emergency road funds to Harare City Council for the rehabilitation of the city's roads, which were recently declared a state of disaster. According to the recent minutes of the Environmental Management Committee, councillors noted that Zinara had disbursed $1,7 million in 2016 and council was owed road and maintenance grants by Zinara dating back to 2015, which the road authority had promised to pay.

