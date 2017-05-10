Zimbabwe: Trump to Fund Mugabe, Says Diplomat
The United States has announced plans to increase its funding levels to Zimbabwe, particularly in the health sector - despite a diplomatic tiff between Washington and Harare. This was revealed by the US ambassador to Zimbabwe Harry Thomas Jr at the close of the just ended Harare International Festival of the Arts .
